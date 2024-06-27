PIL against parking fee: Andhra HC asked State to file counter

VIJAYAWADA : Responding to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging the collection of parking fee in shopping malls, commercial complexes and multiplexes, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter with full details.

Chandana Mohan Rao of Vijayawada filed the PIL describing the collection of parking fee as unconstitutional. In his petition, he urged the court to declare GO 35 issued by the government allowing collection of parking fee illegal.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Vivekananda Virupaksha stated that the parking fee was being collected in an irrational and unchecked manner. “This is also in contempt of court as on an earlier occasion, the court has issued orders not to collect parking fee. The GO 35 issued in 2021 is a violation of the court order,” he contended.

Advocate S Pranita, appearing on behalf of Advocate General, said in place of GO 35, GO 13 was issued, and submitted the same to the court. However, pointing out that the GO was about movie tickets, and there is no mention of parking fee, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice N Jayasurya, directed the government to file a counter with full details, and adjourned the case hearing for four weeks.