Andhra HC directs govt to respond to Lokesh's petition on vigilance letter

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a counter in the petition filed by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh challenging the letter written by Vigilance and Enforcement Inspector General K Raghuram Reddy to the Chief Secretary seeking the appointment of designated officers to investigate misuse, embezzlement and wastage of government funds, causing loss to the exchequer.

In his letter written to the Chief Secretary in February this year, Reddy sought all the gazetted officers in the department be empowered to raid and inspect any organisation, verify records and even seize them if needed. Following the letter, Lokesh challenged the same in the High Court.

During several hearings, the court directed the government to file a counter with full details, and on Thursday, Justice C Ravi again directed the government to file a counter.

Presenting his arguments, Lokesh’s counsel Akhil Chowdary said though the court had directed the government to file the counter, it did not.

When the advocate asked the court to direct the government to file counter with details of whether the police were taken or would be taken and what they intend to do, the judge expressing his irritation sarcastically asked the advocate to prepare the counter and government would file. Later, the case hearing was adjourned to July 8.