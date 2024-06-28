APEdCET-2024: Over 9,000 candidates pass with 98.05% success rate

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently announced the results of the APEdCET-2024 conducted by Andhra University. The results were released by APEdCET Convener Prof T Venkata Krishna at the APEdCET office in Visakhapatnam. The exam was held on June 8 across 52 centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of 10,805 registered students, as many as 9,365 appeared for the exam. Among them, 9,183 students qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 98.05%. Of those who appeared, 80% were women and 20% were men. Notably, among the top 10 rankers, eight were girls and two were boys.

Physical Science had the highest pass rate at 99.59%, followed closely by Mathematics at 99.46%, English at 98.56%, Social Studies at 97.04%, and Biological Science at 96.86%.

In terms of districts, East Godavari district achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.62%, followed by Eluru district at 99.56%, and Guntur district at 99.12%. Among the qualified candidates, the pass rate was 98.08% for men and 98.05% for women.