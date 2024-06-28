Parents demand white paper, seat increase in Andhra Pradesh engineering colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has urged Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh to increase seats in engineering colleges and release a white paper on the false reports from various universities of the State.

In a letter to the HRD Minister, PAAP pointed out that several colleges are not having accreditation or recognition from the universities, and only after recognition the number of seats in engineering college can be known. Only when the number of seats in colleges is published on the counselling website, students can take informed decisions regard their admissions.

PAAP said before the counselling is announced, a report has to be submitted about infrastructure and faculty in the colleges, which has not happened to date. Only based on the report, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will decide on increasing the seats. Even before this process has been completed, some colleges, have filled the convener quota seats in CEC, EC and other courses, collecting lakhs of rupees as fee from the parents, said PAAP, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

It further pointed out that despite lack of proper infrastructure, some colleges have enrolled students and even applied for increase in number of seats. Though there are no proper facilities, reports from universities say all is in order.

Hence, there is a need for the government to release a white paper on the same to better safeguard the interests of students, PAAP added.