TDP government prioritizes police welfare, women's safety: Andhra HM Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that eradication of ganja, women’s safety, police recruitment and welfare are the four main issues that the TDP government is focused, Minister for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha slammed the previous YSRC regime for neglecting the improvement of infrastructure of police department in the last five years.

Anitha held a review meeting with Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Shankha Bratha Bagchi and other officials at the State police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Anitha expressed her shock over the previous government’s failure in providing minimum infrastructure to the police department such as modernisation of police stations.

“In my observation since I took charge as Home Minister, I noticed that the police department was neglected in the past five years and the YSRC government used police department only for security purposes and to arrest the Opposition leaders. The TDP government is committed to bring back the glory of the police department, she averred.

“Had the previous government given a thought to providing infrastructure, police welfare and amenities in the five years, we should not have faced these many problems,” she observed.