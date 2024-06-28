YSRC committed ‘fiscal atrocities’: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dismay at the previous government keeping salaries of small-time employees like data entry operators pending for 18 months, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said a review of the accounts of every department shows the magnitude of the fiscal atrocities of the previous YSRC regime.

Pawan Kalyan, who held a review meeting with officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, RWS engineers at his camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday, instructed them to submit reports on the financial irregularities, diversion of funds and other fiscal atrocities committed by the previous government at the earliest.

While he was leaving the camp office, he saw a group of women waiting for him and stopped his vehicle to meet them. He found that they were women employees working as data entry operators in the Panchayat Raj engineering wing. They complained to him that they had not received salaries for the past 18 months and requested that they should be paid their salary dues. As many as 129 such employees have not received salaries. He assured them to take up the issue.

Earlier during a review meeting, he took stock of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank loans, Central funds for Panchayat Raj roads and bridges. He also discussed the funds released under various schemes, including PMGSY and RSPW, PMJJAN Maha Abhiyan, etc. He sought to know despite the release of funds why the roads have remained bereft of repairs.

He also sought to know whether the contractors who failed to complete the works in time and not adhered to quality are being blacklisted or not.