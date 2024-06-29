Andhra Pradesh: Rs 50 crore to plug water pipeline leaks and silt removal in canals, says Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has said Rs 50 crore will be released soon to plug leakages of drinking water pipelines, remove garbage and silt from canals and drains, and improve sanitation in urban areas.

Holding a review meeting with the commissioners and engineering officials of all the 17 municipal corporations in the State at the Secretariat on Friday, he directed them to implement a special drive to prevent seasonal diseases during the monsoon. Leakage of drinking water pipelines should be plugged within 24 hours, and garbage and silt in the canals and drains should be removed by July, he said.

No cases of dengue have been reported in the municipal corporations and only sporadic cases of diarrhoea have been identified so far. A special drive should be taken up, in coordination with medical and health officials, to prevent diarrhoea and seasonal diseases, he said.

The commissioners informed the Municipal Administration Minister about the programmes being implemented in their respective corporations, and the financial situation. The meeting discussed steps to be taken to improve drinking water supply and sanitation in the municipal corporations.

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Anil Kumar Singhal, AP Urban Finance, Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director D Haritha were present.