AP DSC: Tweaks in sports quota urged

VIJAYAWADA: Since the Cabinet had approved the conduct of Mega DSC-2024 to fill 16,347 posts, the voice of aspirants demanding the government to address various issues has been increasing.

Lapses of previous government and sports authorities have caused many individuals to lose their eligibility for all government jobs including APDSC, pushing the new government into a quagmire. On one hand, aspirants belonging to the general category are pressing the government to rise the age limit bar to 47 years. On the other hand, the government was urged to address the issues related to the sports quota before releasing the notification of DSC.

Sports aspirants are now demanding modifications in Sports Quota GO No. 10 (Education), released on July 15, 2008, which recognises only 29 sports, while the Central government recognises 65 sports.

This limited spectrum of recognised sports by the State government has made it difficult for those excelling in other nationally recognised sports to secure reservation in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, GO No. 74 (Jobs), released on August 9, 2012, shows a discrepancy as it provides government sector opportunities to athletes in only 30 sports.

Despite repeated requests to address this discrimination, aspirants alleged that the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) authorities have ignored the pleas. Furthermore, the Andhra Pradesh Sports Policy 2017-2022 GO No. 8, which ended on March 31, 2022, has not been updated, showcasing negligence towards sports development in the State.

Even though the SAAP had recognised 21 sports associations during the 2019-21 period, the number has dropped to 17 during 2022-23. Of these, 10 sports associations were renewed and seven were new.