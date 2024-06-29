Former Andhra minister Peddireddy, Rajampet MP Midhun seek continuation of previous security

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Friday approached the High Court seeking directions to the State government to continue 5+5 security given to him when he was the minister.
Similarly, Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy too filed a petition seeking continuation of 4+4 security to him. The High Court directed the State government to file its counter in the two petitions. In his petition, Peddireddy said he was given 5+5 security when he was a minister, and now the government is not even providing him with 2+2 security. His counsel G Narasimha Rao said there is a need for continuing 5+5 security to Peddireddy, considering the life threat the petitioner is facing. The government has not explained the reasons for withdrawing 5+5 security to Peddireddy, and no orders have been issued in this regard, he informed.
Justice Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi asked Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas about the guidelines on which security cover is provided to dignitaries.
The Advocate General said GO 655 was issued in 1997 stipulating the rules for providing security to various categories of VIPs. As per the rule, Peddireddy was given 5+5 security when he was a minister, and as he is an MLA now, he would be provided security as per the norms. The Security Review Committee will review the security threat to a person, and decide on the issue. Peddireddy was given 5+5 security earlier as he was a minister, and not because of the threat perception to him, the AG informed.
When the court posted the matter for further hearing on July 8 after directing the government to file its counter, Peddireddy’s counsel sought orders for continuing 5+5 security till then. He also informed the court that Midhun Reddy was not given his previous security. As the MP is facing life threat, his is not in a position to visit some villages without proper security, the counsel informed.
The court directed the government to file its counter on Midhun Reddy’s petition too, and posted the matter for hearing on July 8.