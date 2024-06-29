Former Andhra minister Peddireddy, Rajampet MP Midhun seek continuation of previous security

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Friday approached the High Court seeking directions to the State government to continue 5+5 security given to him when he was the minister.

Similarly, Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy too filed a petition seeking continuation of 4+4 security to him. The High Court directed the State government to file its counter in the two petitions. In his petition, Peddireddy said he was given 5+5 security when he was a minister, and now the government is not even providing him with 2+2 security. His counsel G Narasimha Rao said there is a need for continuing 5+5 security to Peddireddy, considering the life threat the petitioner is facing. The government has not explained the reasons for withdrawing 5+5 security to Peddireddy, and no orders have been issued in this regard, he informed.

Justice Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi asked Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas about the guidelines on which security cover is provided to dignitaries.