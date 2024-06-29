Give CM some time to put Andhra's administration on track: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh has experienced difficult times during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year tenure, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav asked the people to give Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu some time to set the State’s administration on track.

Addressing the gathering at Black Day Emergency awareness conference held at Siddhartha Arts College on Friday, he accused the Congress of forgetting the atrocities committed during the emergency and instead blaming the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister accused the Congress government under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of misusing Article 356.

He praised media legends like Ramnath Goenka, the then-editor of Indian Express, KR Malkani, editor of the Organizer, Ramoji Rao, editor of Eenadu and others, for their contributions during the emergency.

On this occasion, five senior citizens, who fought against the government and were arrested during the emergency, were honoured.