International team to scrutinise Polavaram project works in Andhra Pradesh

White paper meant to make public aware of ground reality: CM

“In fact, the very existence of the project is now in jeopardy because of Jagan’s incompetence and arrogance,” Naidu added. Launching an onslaught against the previous YSRC government, he accused of Jagan disregarding the PPA’s suggestions on not changing the contracting agencies and diverting Rs 3,385 crore funds released by the Centre for the project. Naidu also alleged that the previous regime hid ground reality and gave false statements on the completion of the Polavaram project.

“Had the contractual agency not been replaced, Polavaram project would have been completed by 2020. The YSRC government’s actions caused losses to the tune of Rs 4,900 crore and an expenditure hike of 38%. The delay in the project resulted in Rs 45,000 crore loss to farmers,” he said.

Elaborating on the status of the project, the Chief Minister said the progress of civil works from May-2019 to May-2024 was only 3.84% as against 72% under his regime between 2014 and 2019.

“With respect to the Right and Left Main Canals, practically no work was carried out during Jagan’s tenure except for clearing some pending payments. Works pertaining to the Distributory network under the Main canals have not yet begun. Even the DPR (detailed project report) was not finalised. As part of Land Acquisition (LA), and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R), the progress was a meagre 3.89% in the last five years,” he added.

Further, he pointed out that there was a drastic drop in the budgetary allocation for the project during 2019-24. He observed that the earlier TDP regime (2014-2019) had spent Rs 11,762 crore, while the YSRC government had expended only Rs 4,167.53 crore on the project.

There was no tangible action on resolving disputes with the neighbouring States of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well as on getting approvals for the second Revised Cost Estimate (at 2017-18 Price Level), he added. “The first three units of the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project were scheduled to be completed by November 2021.