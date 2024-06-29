International team to scrutinise Polavaram project works in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper on the Polavaram Irrigation Project during a press conference at the State Secretariat on Friday. He announced that there will be more clarity on when the works can be resumed once a team of international experts, appointed by the Centre, submits a report on the status of the project.
Terming the project the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu charged the previous YSRC government with causing immense damage to it. “The destruction caused to the Polavaram is such that the Central Water Commission (CWC) was not able to deal with the issue. As no compromises can be made with the safety of the project, on the advice of the CWC, services of four international experts, two each from Canada and the United States of America (USA), have been engaged by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) to scrutinise the works as well as the proposals received from the State Water Resources Department (Government of AP),” the Chief Minister explained.
Claiming that just 3.84% works were completed during the previous regime’s five-year term, Naidu alleged that the diaphragm wall of Polavaram was completely damaged, owing to the imprudent decisions of YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
White paper meant to make public aware of ground reality: CM
“In fact, the very existence of the project is now in jeopardy because of Jagan’s incompetence and arrogance,” Naidu added. Launching an onslaught against the previous YSRC government, he accused of Jagan disregarding the PPA’s suggestions on not changing the contracting agencies and diverting Rs 3,385 crore funds released by the Centre for the project. Naidu also alleged that the previous regime hid ground reality and gave false statements on the completion of the Polavaram project.
“Had the contractual agency not been replaced, Polavaram project would have been completed by 2020. The YSRC government’s actions caused losses to the tune of Rs 4,900 crore and an expenditure hike of 38%. The delay in the project resulted in Rs 45,000 crore loss to farmers,” he said.
Elaborating on the status of the project, the Chief Minister said the progress of civil works from May-2019 to May-2024 was only 3.84% as against 72% under his regime between 2014 and 2019.
“With respect to the Right and Left Main Canals, practically no work was carried out during Jagan’s tenure except for clearing some pending payments. Works pertaining to the Distributory network under the Main canals have not yet begun. Even the DPR (detailed project report) was not finalised. As part of Land Acquisition (LA), and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R), the progress was a meagre 3.89% in the last five years,” he added.
Further, he pointed out that there was a drastic drop in the budgetary allocation for the project during 2019-24. He observed that the earlier TDP regime (2014-2019) had spent Rs 11,762 crore, while the YSRC government had expended only Rs 4,167.53 crore on the project.
There was no tangible action on resolving disputes with the neighbouring States of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana as well as on getting approvals for the second Revised Cost Estimate (at 2017-18 Price Level), he added. “The first three units of the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project were scheduled to be completed by November 2021.
The other six units were to be commissioned within six months thereafter. Not commissioning these units has resulted in non-availability of cheap power to the State and has hence resulted in loss of more than Rs 3,000 crore up to May 2024. This loss will continue to surge as the completion of the project gets delayed, Naidu said. Built at a cost of Rs 436 crore in 2018, the diaphragm wall’s repairs will require Rs 447 crore now, he said, adding that a new one will impose a financial burden of Rs 990 crore, among other cost overruns.
Further, he noted that the crucial height of the project was reduced from 45.72 metres to 41.15 metres. However, he asserted that there is no compromise with the original height as it is crucial for hydropower generation. Explaining the reason behind releasing white papers on seven issues, the Chief Minister pointed out that as the NDA government at the Centre will table the Budget in the days to come and so the issues being faced by the State must be taken to the Centre’s notice. Subsequently, the budgetary proposals will be presented before the Assembly, he said.
Appealing to the people to question Jagan on the destruction he caused to the State, the Chief Minister said, “I am really pained to see the present condition of Polavaram. The white paper has been released so that the public is also made aware of the ground reality.”
Stating that Polavaram and Amaravati are the two key projects for the State, Naidu was optimistic that once they are completed, the loss that the State suffered because of bifurcation can be reversed to a certain extent. “The loss that the State suffered during the past five years is far more than the loss the State suffered due to bifurcation,” he remarked.