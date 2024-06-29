Leopard that killed woman caught, sent to Tirupati zoo

KURNOOL: The forest department officials on Friday finally caught the leopard that killed a woman and injured another woman near Pacharla village of Nandyal district a couple of days ago.

Speaking to TNIE, Project Tiger Deputy Director Anurag Meena informed that after conducting health checkups by the veterinary doctors, the leopard, which was trapped at around 6 am, was sent to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Friday evening.

It is to be recalled that 48-year-old Shiak Mehroon, former vice-president of Pacharla village, was mauled to death by a leopard on June 25. The same leopard had injured a woman, identified as Shaik Bibi of the same village, on June 23. A day after the incident, CCTV footage of a leopard straying near Goshala at Mahanandi temple has caused panic among the people. With the series of incidents, the forest officials have increased vigil on the movements of the leopard in the region and set up four cages to catch it.