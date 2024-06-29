Over 40 fall ill due to water contamination in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Over 40 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water in Palnadu district in the last two weeks. According to the officials, villagers in some colonies in Karampudi in Macherla and Kesanapalli in Gurazala consumed contaminated water and suffered from diarrhoea. Soon after receiving information, the health and medical department officials rushed to the villages and inspected the situation.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu DMHO Dr Ravi said that medical camps have been set up and patients are admitted in local PHCs and some are shifted to Guntur GGH for better treatment.

“The officials are also conducting door-to-door surveys and collected water samples from the water reservoir and pipelines and identified that water being supplied through a pipeline near the drainage is contaminated. The public are advised to drink boiled water, until the situation returns to normalcy,” he informed.

The panchayat officials are told to make alternative arrangements to provide safe drinking water and take up special sanitation works in the villages without fail.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department commissioner Dr Venkateswar took stock of the situation in the district during a video conference with all DMHOs recently.