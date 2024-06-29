Tearful adieu to 32-year-old from Andhra Pradesh killed in US

GUNTUR: An emotional farewell was given to Dasari Gopikrishna, who died in a shooting reported at a grocery store in Central Arkansas, at his native village Yajali in Bapatla district on Friday. His mortal remains reached the village during wee hours on Friday.

Representatives from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and family friends collaborated with the consulate and facilitated the transportation of Gopikrishna’s body to his hometown.

32-year-old Gopikrishna went to the US eight months ago in search of a better livelihood after quitting his job at a software company in Hyderabad. Unable to find a better job, he had been working at a grocery store in Dallas, Texas. Late on last Friday night, a man walked into the store and opened fire at Gopikrishna, who was behind the counter. He succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment on Saturday.

His family members were devastated after learning about the news. Gopikrishna was the only child to his parents, who sold their one acre field to fund their son’s travel to the US. He got married three years ago and had a two year old son.

Bapatla MLA Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju visited the family and expressed his condolences. He assured them that all required assistance would be provided to the family.