Andhra Chief Secretary orders 95% pension disbursement on July 1

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to ensure more than 95% of social security pensions under NTR Bharosa are disbursed to beneficiaries at their doorstep on July 1. A plan of action should be prepared for the smooth disbursement of pensions. Stern action will be taken if there is any negligence on the part of officials in the pension disbursement, the CS cautioned.

Holding a video conference with the District Collectors from his camp office on Saturday, the Chief Secretary informed that Rs 4,399.89 crore was released to disburse pensions to 65,18,496 beneficiaries through village/ward secretariat employees. A copy of the open letter written by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to beneficiaries should be handed over along with the pension amount to mark the implementation of the prestigious programme of the State government, he said.

Making it clear that the distribution of pensions should be commenced at 6 am on Monday, Neerabh Kumar instructed the Collectors, MPDOs and municipal commissioners to issue necessary directions to utilise the services of other functionaries for the purpose.

The Collectors should monitor the process of pension disbursement hour-to-hour. The money from banks should be withdrawn by Saturday. In case any bank could not pay the money for disbursement, it should be opened on Sunday to release the funds, the Chief Secretary said.