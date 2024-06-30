Andhra CM Naidu to disburse pensions at Penumaka

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the pension distribution programme at Penumaka in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at 6 am on July 1 and hand over pensions to beneficiaries. Later, he will interact with the beneficiaries and other people as part of the Praja Vedika programme.
The State government has already made arrangements to distribute pensions worth Rs 4,408 crore to 65,18,496 beneficiaries. Besides, the Chief Minister, MPs and MLAs of the ruling dispensation will also take part in the programme in various parts of the State.
Meanwhile, Naidu in an open letter to pensioners said the TDP-led NDA government has enhanced pension by Rs 1,000 as promised in its election manifesto despite facing severe financial constraints. “With all your support, the people’s government has been formed in the State to fulfil all your wishes. As promised, the pension amount has been increased by Rs 1,000.
Henceforth, Rs 4,000 will be paid as pension every month at your doorstep. I am happy to inform you that the pension for disabled people has also been increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000,” Naidu explained.
Govt all set to pay enhanced Rs 4k pension to beneficiaries
Stating that a total of 65,18,496 beneficiaries under 28 categories will be handed over the enhanced pension at their doorstep on July 1, Naidu asserted that his government had taken the decision for the welfare of the people.
Recalling that the previous regime troubled pensioners for three months prior to the elections, he said the hardship of pensioners hurt him a lot as they were forced to walk to village/ward secretariats and banks braving the scorching summer heat. “As promised to you all to pay enhanced pension from April, 2024, you will get Rs 7,000, including Rs 4,000 pension and three months arrears of Rs 3,000,” Naidu said.
Mentioning that the pension hike will burden the State exchequer to the tune of Rs 819 crore, he said a total of Rs 1,650 crore will be spent because of payment of three months arrears. Thus, a total of Rs 4,408 crore will be disbursed to beneficiaries as social security pensions on July 1, he said.
The pensions will be distributed at the doorstep of beneficiaries in the name of NTR Bharosa as it was TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao, who rolled out the social security pension scheme first, he added.