Andhra CM Naidu to disburse pensions at Penumaka

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the pension distribution programme at Penumaka in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at 6 am on July 1 and hand over pensions to beneficiaries. Later, he will interact with the beneficiaries and other people as part of the Praja Vedika programme.

The State government has already made arrangements to distribute pensions worth Rs 4,408 crore to 65,18,496 beneficiaries. Besides, the Chief Minister, MPs and MLAs of the ruling dispensation will also take part in the programme in various parts of the State.

Meanwhile, Naidu in an open letter to pensioners said the TDP-led NDA government has enhanced pension by Rs 1,000 as promised in its election manifesto despite facing severe financial constraints. “With all your support, the people’s government has been formed in the State to fulfil all your wishes. As promised, the pension amount has been increased by Rs 1,000.

Henceforth, Rs 4,000 will be paid as pension every month at your doorstep. I am happy to inform you that the pension for disabled people has also been increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000,” Naidu explained.