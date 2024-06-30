Andhra HC scraps common elementary exam policy, citing child rights violations

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has scrapped the new policy of the State government for common examination for elementary school (Class 1 to 8) students, stating it is against Section 29 of The Right to Education Act.

In a recent verdict, Justice V Sujatha said the common examination for elementary school children is not proper and it violates the rights of the children.

As they have to express their opinions on certain issues within a stipulated time, it creates fear and anxiety among the students, the bench said.

Hence the new system for the Class-Based Assessment (CBA) and the related proceedings are cancelled henceforth, the High Court said. The court also cancelled the set timetable and examination schedule as per the policy.

It is to be recalled that the new examination system was introduced in 2012-14 and as part of its assignment tests, unit tests, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual examinations were replaced by the new system. It continued till 2022. After 2022, the then government introduced SALT (Supporting Andhras Learning Transformation) and the goal was to conduct common examinations.

The task was handed to the District Common Examination Boards and it was decided that all the schools including aided and private schools would follow the system.

However, the new system and policy were challenged in the High Court by the United Private Education Institute Federation, KVR Education Society in 2022. They argued that it would put an additional financial burden on the student and was in violation of the RTE.

The State government argued that in the post-Covid era, to increase the skills and correct the lapses, a new system is needed. It argued that the collection of examination fees is not new.

The arguments on both sides continued and recently, the verdict was given scrapping the new system and the related proceedings.