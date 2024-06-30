Investigation demanded against ex-Andhra University Vice-Chancellor for corruption

VISAKHAPATNAM: MP CM Ramesh, MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas have jointly demanded an investigation against former Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy. Speaking to the media after visiting the university on Saturday, the MP and MLAs accused Prasad Reddy of politicising the institution, besides indulging in large scale corruption.

Funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore were misused during the tenue for the former vice-chancellor. Unqualified individuals were given jobs in the university. Several YSR C activists received PG degrees through the revaluation system. YSR C flags and other party material and cash were distributed from the university during the elections, they alleged.

The NDA leaders urged the Governor to conduct an investigation into the large scale allegations against the former vice-chancellor to ensure accountability. Stern action should also be taken against those who colluded with Prasad Reddy, they said. The MP and MLAs expressed their commitment to restoring the university’s past glory under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The visit of the NDA leaders was marked by protests, with slogans raised against the former vice-chancellor.