Legal metrology sleuths inspect 404 shops across State, register 154 cases

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Legal Metrology along with the civil supplies department carried out Statewide inspections on shops in railway stations, bus stations, iron traders and rice traders on Thursday.

Officials concerned conducted surprise inspections at various places such as Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Eluru, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur. As many as 70 teams participated in the raids and officials inspected prices, quantity, date of manufacture and other details.

“A total of 404 places were inspected and 154 cases were registered against the traders under the Legal Metrology Act. Of the total, 49 cases were registered against iron and rice traders for shortage of weight,” said the officials.

The department has received many complaints from the general public through national consumer helpline portal and State consumer helpline, stating that traders are collecting more than MRP prices on soft drinks and other eatables in railway stations and bus stations.

The officials served notices to traders not to indulge in corrupt practices and warned of stern action against violators.