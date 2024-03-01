Vemireddy to join TDP with seven corporators

NELLORE: In a major setback to the ruling YSRC, former Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, along with Nellore Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav and more than seven corporators, is all set to join Telugu Desam in the presence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at VPR Convention Centre on March 2. The TDP has started making arrangements to welcome the former MP and the Nellore Municipal Corporation corporators into the party. Vemireddy’s followers from the 10 Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile undivided Nellore district are likely to participate in the programme.

Senior TDP leaders P Narayana and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kovur incharge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy and others inspected the arrangements at VPR Convention Centre on Thursday. Vemireddy also urged his followers to make the programme a success.

Speaking to the media, TDP Nellore city candidate Narayana said, “Several sitting YSRC MLAs are vexed with the indifferent attitude of the party leadership. Hundreds of YSRC activists are expected to join the TDP in Nellore district on Saturday.”

It may be noted that Vemireddy declared himself as the candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha seat much before the announcement of the YSRC’s decision. His discontent stemmed from the YSRC leadership’s decision to appoint Md Khalil Ahmed, Deputy Mayor of Nellore, as the party Nellore City incharge after shifting sitting MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav to Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.