YSRC gears up to retain Chandragiri, new TDP flexes spark speculation

TIRUPATI: While the ruling YSRC is determined to retain Chandragiri segment in the ensuing Assembly elections, the opposition TDP is searching for a strong candidate to win it. As sitting MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been given additional charges, his son Chevireddy Mohith Reddy is focused on Chandragiri to face the elections. The YSRC has appointed Bhaskar Reddy as incharge of Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

The sudden appearance of ‘Maarpu’ flexes in the constituency overnight has put the TDP rank and file in a dilemma. Both TDP and JSP aspirants are waiting for the release of the second list of the combine. Though Pulivarthi Nani has been working as the TDP incharge of the segment, the party leadership seems to be looking for an alternative candidate after getting ground reports.

Nara Rammurthy Naidu, brother of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, got elected from the segment in 1994. After that, the TDP has failed to win the segment in the subsequent elections. Hence, the TDP leadership is keen on fielding a strong candidate to face the challenge of Mohith Reddy.

Chandragiri segment came into existence in 1951. It consists of six mandals, including Chandragiri, Pakala, Ramachandrapuram, Chinnagottigallu, Yerravaripale and Konkachennayyagunta. Chandragiri mandal comes under the purview of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority.

The Congress bagged Chandragiri seat with Galla Aruna Kumari getting elected from the constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009 elections. Bhaskar Reddy was elected from the segment for two consecutive times in 2019 and 2014. In the last elections, Nani suffered defeat at the hands of Bhaskar Reddy by a significant margin.

The sudden appearance of ‘Maarpu’ flexes in the constituency has sparked speculation that the TDP leadership may change Nani and appoint realtor Dollars Divakar Reddy as its candidate from Chandragiri. Hailing from Perumallapalle village, Divakar Reddy has got the support of the influential Reddy community, which gives him a competitive edge over Nani.

The TDP leadership seems to be carefully evaluating the potential candidates, considering various public outreach and philanthropic activities undertaken by Divakar Reddy in recent years before taking a final decision on allotment of the party ticket, observed a political analyst.