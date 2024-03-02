Andhra Pradesh: Candidates unhappy with Group-II exam

VIJAYAWADA: Less than a week after the APPSC’s Group-2 preliminary exam, dissatisfaction has sparked among the unemployed youth. Issues ranging from exam system discrepancies to question quality have fueled discontent among the aspirants.

Apprehensions were raised as senior faculties at coaching centres pointed out the sources of questions are from online learning websites.

Raajaa Aavula, a senior faculty at an IAS coaching institute and a High Court Advocate from Telangana, highlighted several questions in the Group-2 question paper appeared similar to those found on websites such as Byjus and Testbook.com. He alleged out of 30 history questions, nearly 10 seemed to be copied from these websites.

He expressed concern that such questions favoured students who followed these online platforms, promoting them over traditional textbooks. MLC and competitive exams expert KS Lakshmana Rao and DYFI general secretary G Ramana appealed to APPSC secretary J Pradeep Kumar and APPSC member Parige Sudheer regarding the prevailing tension among the aspirants in qualifying the prelims.

They stressed the need for the State government to intervene and reconsider the qualification ratio from the current 1:50 to 1:100 for Group and argued the APPSC test posed as a challenge for rural students. Meanwhile, AP Nirudyoga JAC State president Samayam Hemantha Kumar expressed concern that the aspirants were troubled due to non-availability of authentic academic books and insufficient time allotted for answering lengthy questions.

He called on authorities to adjust negative marking to one for every four mistakes and to grant grace marks for two questions in Geography.

Responding to this, APPSC member Shaik Salam Babu told TNIE that they will consider conducting a thorough review of the eligibility ratio after analysing the results.

Salam said all questions are relevant to the main subject and none have been copied from online sources or other books. He assured all questions are within the syllabus for Geography and Arithmetic and the as the APPSC had not announced new syllabus, the exam was conducted based on old syllabus. There is no possibility of increasing the number of posts in any test and indicated that there might be an increase in Group-1, the APPSC member added.