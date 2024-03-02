Don’t vote for YSRC & Jagan: Suneetha

VIJAYAWADA: Narreddy Suneetha Reddy, daughter of slain former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Friday came out openly and urged the people not to vote for his brother and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party in the ensuing elections.

She minced no words in pointing fingers at her brother for supporting Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is one of the accused in the case. “The YSRC is encouraging murder politics and such a party should be ousted from power,” she stressed.

Suneetha asked as to how Jagan told the media soon after her father’s murder that Vivekananda Reddy was attacked with an axe.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, she said Vivekananda Reddy was backstabbed by his own people. “Vivekananda Reddy contested the MLC election in 2017 and his own people ensured his defeat. They thought he would weaken, but he came back with renewed vigour. All the efforts of his opponents to suppress him did not materialise, and we could not understand all this at that time,” she said.

Suneetha said when she visited the mortuary after her father’s murder, Avinash Reddy told her that Vivekananda Reddy campaigned for him till 11.30 pm the day before. “They made me believe that they are our own people, but they are not. Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy were directly involved in my father’s murder and Jagan had supported them,’’ she alleged.

Suneetha said she kept faith in Jagan, who assured her of justice. “However, when he said Avinash would join the BJP if CBI probed the case, made me suspect him too. His role should also be probed,” she said.

“Cases were registered against the CBI officials, who had to leave Kadapa and probe the case from Hyderabad. Me and my husband were dragged into the case. Everyone is a suspect and should be questioned. If we are wrong, let them arrest,’’ she said. Replying to posers, Suneetha said she had not decided on how to go before the people and seek justice. “Every one has a right to contest in the elections. I have not decided on it yet,’’ she answered.