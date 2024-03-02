Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer all questions of Suneetha: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Extending solidarity with YS Suneetha, daughter of slain YS Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy answer the questions posed by Suneetha on the murder of her father.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah said Jagan should answer the questions raised by his sister Suneetha.

Viveka was brutally murdered in the wee hours of March 14, 2019. Jagan demanded a CBI inquiry then. After he became the Chief Minister, Jagan had withdrawn the petition, he reminded.

Making it clear that the TDP stands with Suneetha in her quest for justice, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram alleged that Viveka was murdered by persons close to Jagan. “Yet, Jagan is not giving an answer as to why he had withdrawn the petition for the CBI probe in the case after becoming the CM, he asked.

He felt Suneetha correctly expressed her belief that a person who could not deliver justice within their own family could not be trusted to govern the State Hence, she urged the people of AP to reject the YSRC in the polls, emphasising that it was a disgrace on Jagan’s part, he added.