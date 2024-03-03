Andhra Pradesh: Over 37k polio booths set up across State

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has directed the District Collectors and officials of the medical and health department to take steps for the successful conduct of the Pulse Polio Immunisation on March 3.

Conducting a virtual meeting with the Collectors and officials from his camp office here on Saturday, he took stock of the third phase land resurvey, registration of house sites, MSME clusters, allotment of lands to industries, implementation of employment guarantee scheme in drought-hit mandals, procurement of pulses, oil seeds, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, distribution of Aarogyasri cards, Pulse Polio Immunisation.

Stating that there are 53,35,519 children between 0 and 5 in the State, the Chief Secretary said that 37,465 booths were arranged to administer polio drops to the children.

This apart, as many as 1,693 mobile teams and 1,087 transit teams will also be deployed for the purpose, he said. He said that those children who were not administered drops on Sunday, should be covered by making door-to-door visits in the villages on March 4 and 5 and in urban areas from March 4 to 6. He maintained that the mobile teams should visit railway and bus stations and other busy spots to administer polio drops to the children.

Jawahar Reddy underscored the need for better coordination among the medical and health, education, women and child welfare, municipal and panchayat raj departments for the successful conduct of the drive.