Andhra Pradesh: Pulse Polio to cover 2.48L kids below 5 yrs

VIJAYAWADA : District Collector S Dilli Rao underscored the significance of the upcoming Pulse Polio Immunisation drive scheduled for March 3 to 5 and informed that the programme aims to provide the vaccine to over 2.48 lakh children in the district.

He inaugurated the Pulse Polio Drops Awareness Rally on Saturday, organised by the district medical and health department. The rally was conducted at the old government hospital.

With meticulous planning, 1,008 pulse polio centres have been arranged to administer polio drops, along with 4,244 vaccinators appointed across rural and urban areas, bus stands, railway stations, and mobile vehicles. A total of 3,11,460 doses of polio drops have been made ready for the programme.

City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi highlighted the importance of regular vaccination in preventing polio and urged parents to avail themselves of the opportunity to ensure their children receive polio drops.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar outlined the comprehensive approach to polio vaccination, including door-to-door visits by medical staff. District Red Cross president G Samaram, DMHO Dr Suhasini, and other healthcare professionals participated.