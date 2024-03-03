Workshop on ‘Discovering Drone Innovations’ begins

VIJAYAWADA : Drone technology is not just about developing drones, but also about how effectively they can be used in different fields like healthcare, disaster management, agriculture, and transport, RGUKT-AP vice-chancellor Prof M Vijaya Kumar remarked on Saturday.

He inaugurated a workshop on ‘Discovering Drone Innovations’ at RGUKT-Nuzvid campus and elaborated on the transformative potential of drone technology in various sectors.

The workshop is being jointly organised by the administration of RGUKT-Srikakulam and the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) at IIT-Hyderabad.

RGUKT-Srikakulam director KVGD Balaji, RGUKT-Nuzvid director M Chandrasekhar, research fellows from TiHAN Naresh and Raju, teaching staff, and students participated.