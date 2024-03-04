2 science projs selected for state-level contest

VIJAYAWADA : Two projects from NTR District have been selected to compete at the State-level competition to be organised by School Education Department as part of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme (EMDP).

The projects, showcased at the district-level competition for class 9 students, highlight the ingenuity and creativity of young minds. One project, named ‘Line Follow Car’, was designed by students of Gandhiji Municipal High School in Vijayawada. The other project, focusing on reusing gunny bags to meet public needs, was developed by students of AP Residential Urdu School in Gollapudi.

District Education Officer UV Subbarao announced that the state-level competition is scheduled for March 6 at Murali Resorts in Vijayawada.

Subbarao commended the efforts of District Science Officer Mainam Hussain for nurturing the students’ latent talents and encouraging their participation.