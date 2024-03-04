2,000 aspirants for BJP tickets in Andhra Pradesh, central panel to finalise list

VIJAYAWADA : State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has reiterated that the final call on the poll alliances in Andhra Pradesh will be taken by the party’s central leadership soon.

Speaking to media after the end of the two-day BJP internal meeting held under the chairmanship of national leader Sivaprakash, eliciting opinions of the leaders and cadre from across the State, she said they took feedback from the party rank and file, besides discussing the current political scenario in AP.

“We have taken opinions of the manifesto committee and as directed by our national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are taking ‘Janmat Lekha’ to get the feedback from as many as 50,000 people, besides knowing the problems being faced by them,” she said.

During the last two days, feedback from the cadre in 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies has been taken and the same will be compiled as a report and submitted to the Central leadership.

“There are about 2,000 aspirants for both Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. Our Parliamentary Committee will finalise the list. In case there is an alliance, they will inform us of the same and accordingly, candidates will be decided,” she elaborated.

The compiled list of probables will be sent to Central leadership in two days and based on the decision from Delhi, the next course of action will be decided, she said.