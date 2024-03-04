Andhra Pradesh governor launches Pulse Polio vax campaign

VIJAYAWADA : In an effort to maintain India’s polio-free status and ensure the complete protection of children against the debilitating disease, the government has embarked on a polio vaccination drive across the State.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer, along with First Lady Sameera Nazeer, has launched the Pulse Polio campaign on National Immunisation Day by administering polio drops to infants at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
With a target population of 53,35,519 children aged below five years, the State has set up as many as 37,465 booths and deployed 74,930 house-to-house teams to facilitate vaccination efforts.
Around 1,693 mobile teams have been arranged to cover identified high-risk areas such as slums, nomadic settlements, construction sites, brick kilns, and other migratory areas. Additionally, 1,087 transit booths have been established in locations such as bus stations, railway stations, airports, melas, bazaars, and tourist places to reach mobile populations effectively.
Commissioner (Health and Family Welfare) J Nivas emphasised that to administer the vaccination smoothly across the State, the health department has mobilised 1,55,420 vaccinators and appointed 4,116 supervisors. The State has received 67,76,100 doses of polio vaccine from the Centre.
Immunisation drive
Target population 53.35 L
Booths 37,465
Mobile teams 1,693
Transit booths 1,087
Vaccine doses 67.76 L