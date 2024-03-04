Andhra Pradesh governor launches Pulse Polio vax campaign

VIJAYAWADA : In an effort to maintain India’s polio-free status and ensure the complete protection of children against the debilitating disease, the government has embarked on a polio vaccination drive across the State.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, along with First Lady Sameera Nazeer, has launched the Pulse Polio campaign on National Immunisation Day by administering polio drops to infants at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

With a target population of 53,35,519 children aged below five years, the State has set up as many as 37,465 booths and deployed 74,930 house-to-house teams to facilitate vaccination efforts.