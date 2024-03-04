APHEPB meeting to nurture vibrant research ecosystem in universities

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) organised the inaugural session of the sixth meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) at VIT-AP University on Sunday.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Nurturing Vibrant Research and Innovation Ecosystem in Universities’ and sub-theme is ‘Promoting High Quality Research in Higher Education Institutions.’

Addressing the gathering, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Prof TG Sitaram said the institutional collaboration stands as a cornerstone for effective knowledge sharing and collective progress. He appreciated the efforts of the State government and APSCHE in promoting quality education and commended the initiative of HEPB for making all the top-end institutions to work together for the cause of higher education.

APSCHE Chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said, “Approximately 87% of students from the State are receiving free education. I have witnessed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensure quality education for all.” The VIT-AP STARs programme, which caters to underprivileged students by providing them with free education, has also garnered appreciation.

Recognising the importance of collaboration, the vice-chancellors (VCs) have decided to come together to discuss and develop education in the State. VIT-AP founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan and V-C Prof SV Kota Reddy participated.