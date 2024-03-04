Cops rescue youth from drowning at Suryalanka

Following the increasing drowning cases at the beach, under the instructions of SP Vakul Jindal, officials have increased vigil at the beaches. As part of it, cautionary boards have been set up on the beaches, with advisories on safety measures to be taken while venturing into the sea. As many as 10 skilled divers were deployed at Suryalanka beach round-the-clock to rescue the people.

The civil police along with the marine police are positioned at various points from Ramapuram beach to Vodarevu coastline spanning over 700m.

As a result of all these measures, over 50 people have been rescued from drowning so far, he informed.

The SP also urged the public to be alert and follow the guidelines of the police without fail to prevent any untoward incidents.