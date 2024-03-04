Jagan to attend ‘Vision Visakha’ meet tomorrow

VISAKHAPATNAM : The City of Destiny is all set to host a meeting christened ‘Development Dialogue - Unveiling of Vision Visakha’ on March 5, which will be addressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

About 2,000 representatives from industries, real estate, schools and colleges, logistics, hospitals, tourism, IT, CII and other associations will participate in the meeting to be held at Radisson Blu Resort. The Chief Minister will explain to them about the programmes to be taken up in Visakhapatnam. As a large number of industrialists and representatives are attending the meeting, a coordination committee with officials of industry and the administration has been set up.

Jagan will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in the city during his visit. He will launch Bhavitha, the Cascading Skills Paradigm of the Department of Skill Development and Training.

Bhavitha aims to shape the future of the State’s youth through skill development. It represents a significant shift in the State’s skilling ecosystem, highlighting the government’s commitment to empower its workforce with the skills required to excel in the evolving job market.

According to Principal Secretary (Skill Development and Training Department) S Suresh Kumar, the initiative aims to modernise existing skill development institutions, revise course curricula to meet industry needs, and provide industry-based skill training. “Through these comprehensive initiatives and strategic partnerships, the State aims to create a future where every individual has an opportunity to thrive in a knowledge-based economy. We have so far signed 152 MoUs for industry-institution collaboration,” he highlighted.

Jagan will also virtually launch modernisation of polytechnics and industrial training institutes across the State taken up with Rs 90 crore. MoUs will be exchanged between the AP State Skill Development Corporation and leading industries to foster collaboration and drive skilling agenda forward, creating job opportunities for trained youth. He will also virtually inaugurate 10 of the 13 new skill development centres set up at a cost of Rs 70 lakh each with MPLADS funds.

As part of the modernisation plan, civil works will be taken up in 43 polytechnics and 22 ITIs at a total cost of Rs 88.09 crore. The event will also mark the graduation ceremony of 7,110 students trained in various skill colleges and hubs in 2023-24. The ceremony will be telecast live in 88 polytechnics, 84 ITIs, 27 skill colleges and 192 hubs across the State. “In the last four years, skill development training has been imparted in various trades to 15,21,310 students. Of them, 3,84,370 have secured placements in 98 job roles in 20 different sectors,” he explained.

Jagan will unveil the Cascading Skills Ecosystem logo and launch the Skill Anthem. The AP Skill Universe application, a robust IT platform facilitating skill development, will also be launched.