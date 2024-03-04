TDP regime ignored tribal uplift: YV Subba Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Telugu Desam ignored the welfare of tribals during its regime, lambasted YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. Speaking at the Siddham meeting held at Araku on Sunday, the MP called upon the tribals not to vote for TDP, which lacks any representative from the tribal community.

Highlighting that the YSRC government has brought several facilities, including medical centres, to the reach of tribals in agency areas, he asked the people to notice the difference in living standards after the advent of the YSRC government.

He further mentioned that the government is building a super speciality hospital with Rs 500 crore in Paderu.

“Tribals should support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who removed administrative hurdles by forming two tribal districts in the State,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath criticised the Opposition parties stating that they realised the strength of YSRC after the huge success of Siddham meetings in the Sate.