Vijayawada and NTR District police crackdown on drunk driving: Over 1k cases registered in two months

VIJAYAWADA : Cracking a whip against the errant traffic violators, Vijayawada city police and NTR District police have registered more than 1,000 cases of drunk and drive violation under section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act and slapped fines worth around Rs 1 crore in the past two months.

The police, as a part of implementing the recommendations of the district road safety committee to reduce the road mishaps in the district, has been conducting intensified enforcement drives across the district and filed more than 1,000 cases in the months of January and February.

The move was taken after the officials expressed their concern on the increasing incidents of road mishaps due to driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, at the district road safety committee meetings. The committee also noticed that road mishaps during night hours in NTR District have increased by 20 percent when compared to previous year.

Speaking to TNIE, NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said driving vehicles consuming alcohol is treated as a serious offence and the offender can be subjected to charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which is a non-bailable offence.

Stating that during the enforcement drives, it is found that the majority of the traffic violators are youngsters below 30 years of age, Rana suggested youth not to be involved in drunk and drive cases as it would affect their career prospects. “A person convicted of drunk driving may not be able to get a visa. Although driving under the influence of alcohol in and of itself may not constitute grounds for denial of a visa, it does affect prospects. Same is the case for employees,” he opined.

Rana further said that the exercise aimed at reducing the road mishaps during night hours is yielding good results. Besides filing cases, police are presenting the accused before the courts concerned and collected around Rs 1 crore as fine from them. “All the accused were presented before the courts where the judges sentenced them of simple imprisonment not less than one week and a fine between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000,” the CP said.