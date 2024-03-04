Vizag poised to be a leader in Mission LiFE

VIJAYAWADA : Visakhapatnam is poised to become a leader in sustainable practices as it actively embraces Mission LiFE, said Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) director general Abhay Bakre during the 22nd Formation Day of the BEE. According to him, recognising the urgency of environmental challenges, the city is committed to promoting mindful consumption and energy efficiency, aligning with LiFE’s objectives.

“With its bustling port and growing industrial sector, Visakhapatnam presents a unique opportunity to showcase the positive impact of LiFE on urban development. NITI Aayog has already announced that Vizag had been selected as a growth hub city,” he mentioned.

He stated that fostering community engagement through LiFE’s awareness campaigns can empower individuals to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. “This collective effort has the potential to significantly reduce environmental footprint,” he said.