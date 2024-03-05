Allagadda BJP incharge joins YSRC in Jagan’s presence

VIJAYAWADA: Allagadda BJP incharge Bhuma Kishore Reddy, alongwith other leaders, joined theYSRC in the presence of ChiefMinister YS Jagan Mohan Reddyat his Camp Office in Tadepallion Monday.

Kishore Reddy is a rival of former TDP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in Allagadda and his joining the ruling party islikely to give a tough time for the TDP in Nandyal district in general and Allagadda Assembly segment in particular in the upcoming elections. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy(Nani), YSRC regional coordinatorP Ramasubba Reddy, and former MLC Gangula Prabhakara Reddy were alsopresent.

Meanwhile, APCC Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurnatha Rao and Jangareddygudem former ZPTC member Muppidi Srinivasalso joined the ruling party in the presence of Jagan. YSRC regional coordinator PV Mithun Reddy and Eluru MLA Alla Nani were present onthe occasion.