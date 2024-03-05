BJP manifesto to focus on Dalit uplift

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP Manifesto Committeemeeting held under the chairmanshipof party State president Daggubati Purandeswari here on Monday discussed inlength about various aspects. Disclosing the details to mediapersons,BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said they discussed preparing the manifesto in the direction of placing Andhra Pradesh as the best State in India.

He said priority will be given to the welfare of Dalits and downtrodden sections of society in the manifesto. Besides coming up with properdates to release the job calendar, the manifesto will containthe issues related to agriculture,irrigation, industry, incentives in industrial parks, encouragement to food processing units and improving air,rail and road connectivity topromote growth, he informed. Besides providing loans to BC, SC, ST and minorities, priority will be given to roll out welfare schemes for the differentlyabled persons, Dinakar added.