NELLORE : Police and other agencies carried out searches at the houses of TDP leader Ponguru Narayana and his followers in Nellore city on Monday in connection with a complaint against his son-in-law and managing director of Nspira Management Services Private Limited, Puneeth, for allegedly flouting the norms of APGST Act. It may be pointed out that Narayana is TDP’s candidate for the Nellore city Assembly constituency.

Scores of police personnel conducted searches at the residences of TDP leaders Kota Gurubrahmam and Ramana Reddy, former ZPTC member Muppalla Vijetha, accountants of Narayana Educational Institutions Suresh and Srinivasulu. It has been learnt that the TDP leaders are close aides of Narayana and have been actively involved in his party programmes in Nellore city constituency.

Explaining the issue, Nellore superintendent of police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy said Puneeth was found to have raised GST invoices under the name of Nspira Management Services, allegedly evading taxes on 84 vehicles. Despite owing the government Rs 10.32 crore, only Rs 22 lakh GST was paid. During searches conducted at the residences of Narayana’s close relatives, authorities seized Rs 1.82 crore, the SP added.

A case was registered against Puneeth for tax evasion. Nspira Society, affiliated with Narayana Education Society, is under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in fraudulent activities, Reddy said.