Reschedule teacher tests, AP High Court directs govt

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh HighCourt on Monday directed theState government to ensurethat there is a gap of at least four weeks between the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the Teacher Recruitment Test-District Selection Committee(TRT-DSC).

Challenging the issuance of notification without giving enough time for the aspirantsto prepare for the test, a petitionwas filed in the High Courtby M Peddi Raju of Srikakulam and four others. As per theschedule, TET results will be announced on March 14 andDSC will be held from March15.

The petitioners urged thecourt to direct the governmentto cancel the notifications andissue fresh ones.When the petition came upfor hearing recently, petitioners’counsel J Sarath chandra highlighted that the conduct of exams without adequate gapwould cause a lot of stress tothe candidates.

However, government pleader VK Naidusaid there was ample time betweenthe two tests.After hearing both sides, theHigh Court bench of Justice GRamakrishna Prasad on Monday issued orders directing theState government to give fourweeks gap between TET andDSC.

The court wondered as towhy the government is conductingthe tests in a hurriedmanner. There should also besufficient time between the releaseof preliminary and finalkeys, after taking objectionsraised by candidates into consideration,it said.