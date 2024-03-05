Vizag is growth engine of AP, asserts Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Visakhapatnam is the futureof Andhra Pradesh and itsgrowth engine,” asserted Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Monday. Speaking to mediapersons afterreviewing the arrangementsfor ‘Development Dialogue -Unveiling of Vision Visakha’ to be held at Radisson Blu Resorton Tuesday, he saidChief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy willrelease VisakhapatnamVision Documentat the meeting.

About 2,000 representativesfrom industries, realestate, schools and colleges, logistics, hospitals,tourism, IT , CIIand other associationswill participate in themeeting, and the ChiefMinister will interact withthem.He said, “Jagan is committed to developing Visakhapatnam as a global city.

He will highlight the tourism potential of Visakhapatnam, besides inaugurating several projects duringhis visit to the Port City.”Listing out the projectscoming up in Visakhapatnam,he said NTP C issetting up a green hydrogenhub at Pudimadakawith an investmentof Rs 1.5 lakh croreand the project will becompleted in 15years. Several IT firms havea l ready come to Vizag, and more arein the pipeline. Construction ofInorbit Mall is going on at abrisk pace.

More star hotelswill also come up in Vizag.The Chief Minister will laythe foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,500crore taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Foundation will be laid for the Rs 100-crore new building of GVMC at Mudasarlovaand the Rs 10-crore turtle beach. Jaganwill also lay the foundationstone for thealternative doubleroad from Venkojipalem to Marriott Hotel,the water supplyproject for Madhurawadafrom Kanitiand the undergrounddrainage scheme. Replying to a query,the IT Minister saidthe State governmentwill lodge a complaint with the Press Council of India for thefalse news on the Secretariatpublished in a section of thepress.

Except Rs 1,900 crore debtstaken by CRDA in 2016-17, thegovernment has not made anymore debts, he averred. Jagan will also Bhavitha, the Cascading Skills Paradigm bof the Department of Skill Development andTraining. MoUs will be signed between the AP State Skill Development Corporationand leading industries to foster collaboration and driveskilling agendaforward,the Industries Minister said.