Why Jagan silent on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who organised the YSRC’s ‘Siddham’ meeting in Rayalaseema, was silent on irrigation projects in the drought prone region.

Addressing a meeting at Penugonda on Monday as part of the ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ programme, Naidu said, “Water, investment,education and employment arethe major aspects that totally transform the fate of Rayalaseema.I had taken all these aspects into consideration during the previous TDP regime to develop Rayalaseema.”

Stating that he could smell ‘vengeance’ in all the people, who are desperate to decide thefate of Jagan in the upcoming elections, he appealed to the people to support him to save Andhra Pradesh from the ‘psycho’ rule.The former Chief Minister said he had completed projects worth Rs 64,000 crore in the erstwhileundivided Anantapur district and they included Jeedipalli, Byravani Tippa, Vellapalli,Guntakal branch canaland Madakasira.

Naidu feltthat no region in the country can compete with Rayalaseemaif adequate irrigation water is supplied to the region. Pointing out that despite the theYSRC government refusing tooperate RTC buses in the routeswhere the TDP was organisingmeetings, Naidu commended the high spirits of people, who turned up at ‘Raa Kadaliraa’ inlarge numbers.

Naidu dared Jagan to come for an open debate on the murder of his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy and asked the women, who attended themeeting, whether they feel securein the YSRC government or not. Sending a strong warning tothe YSRC leaders that stern action would be taken against all those who are now harassing TDP activists, Naidu reiterated that for every action there will be a reaction.He exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP is set to form thenext government.