AP CM to release Rs 1,294.58-cr input subsidy

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 1,294.58 crore as input subsidy directly into the bank accounts of 11,59,126 farmers, who lost their crops due to drought during the last crop season, and Michaung Cyclone in December 2023, on Wednesday.

The input subsidy is being released as per the CM’s promise to disburse compensation for the crop loss to the affected farmers by the end of the same season itself. With the aid of Rs 1,294.58 crore to be disbursed on Wednesday, the YSRC government has so far provided Rs 3,262 crore to 34.41 lakh farmers, who suffered crop loss in the past 57 months.