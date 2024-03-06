Furnish details of cases against me: Naidu to DGP

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu sought the details of cases registered against him in various police stations across the State.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police on Tuesday, copies of which were sent to the SPs of all the 26 districts, Chief Election Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, DG of ACB and CID, Naidu said he needs the details of all the cases registered against him in various police stations in the State as the Election Commission made it mandatory for every contestant to furnish all the details of the criminal cases against him at the time of filing nomination papers.

As the election notification is expected anytime from now, Naidu urged the DGP to provide him the details of the cases registered against him since January 2019 by police and other enforcement agencies, at the earliest.