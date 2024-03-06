Students of MITS develop solar cold storage system

TIRUPATI : The Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Sciences (MITS) students of mechanical department in collaboration with faculty members have developed an environmentally friendly solar cold storage system, addressing the challenges faced by street vendors and small-scale farmers. The project provides a solution for preserving vegetables without the need for electricity.

A group of final-year students - Venkat Pawankumar, Mahbub Basha, Hari Prasad, and Bharat, under the guidance of Professor Muppala Lakshmana Rao have developed it.

The construction of the unit involved the assembly of a wooden box lined with thermocol, with one section filled with sand and an earthen pot placed atop it. A five-volt fan, powered by a 12-volt battery recharged through solar panels, circulated cool air into the box, maintaining temperatures as low as 15 degree Celsius. The unit ensures that vegetables can remain fresh for 7 to 10 days.

Recognising the need for mobility in the transportation of perishable goods, the students devised an eco-friendly battery-operated three-wheeler equipped with a cold storage box. The vehicle, fitted with solar panels for continuous battery charging, boasts a load capacity of 300 to 400 kg and is designed to withstand rough terrain. The cost-effective nature of the solution, priced between `40,000 to `45,000 coupled with the students’ efforts to obtain a patent for their invention. “The three-wheeler is powered by a 36-amp, 48-volt motor connected to two batteries, supplemented by 140-watt solar panels. This setup allows the vehicle to carry over 300 kg of goods, including fresh vegetables, along with the driver,” said the professor.