Tigress entangled in snare rescued

KURNOOL : Atmakur forest officials on Tuesday rescued a female tiger which got tangled in a snare and suffering to get rid of it for the past 10 days.

According to Atmakur forest range officer M Pattabhi, on February 25 the tiger, aged around three years, was spotted in a CC camera moving with a tangled sanre around its waist near Sandubaata Rasta in Musalimadugu forest beat under Atmakur range of Nallamala forest.

Noticing the potential danger to the tiger, the forest officials began a rescue operation led by forest field director BNN Murthy, Atmakur division forest deputy director Alan Chong Teron and an expert team from Maharashtra, and traced the tiger prowling in Kothapalli beat on Tuesday.

After administering anaesthesia to the big cat, the forest officials carefully removed the net around its waist and shifted the tiger to a veterinary hospital in Atmakur.