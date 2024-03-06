Vizag emerges as overall champ of carrom tourney

VIJAYAWADA : Visakhapatnam emerged victorious in the 51st Senior Inter District and State Carrom Championship-2024 held in Guntur. The tournament, organised by the State Carrom Association in collaboration with the Guntur Carrom Association, commenced on March 2 at the LVR Stadium. MSK Harika and Janardhan Reddy from Visakhapatnam, N Nirmala of NTR district and Venkateswara Rao from Guntur emerged as the champions in Women, Men, Veteran Women and Veteran Men categories respectively.

Executive Championship Committee chairman Yaganti Durga Rao, Central Organising Olympic Association Secretary K Padmanabham, LVR and Sons Club vice-president Vanakuri Srinivasa Reddy and LVR Club Carroms Committee finance secretary Elchuri Venkateswarlu were present.

Andhra State Carrom Association general secretary Sk Abdul Jaleel announced that the top six men and women players, and the top two veteran men and women players would represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming National Competition to be held in April.