Andhra Pradesh govt urged to look into key issues of MEOs

VIJAYAWADA : The MEO-1 Association of Andhra Pradesh, represented by president Samala Simhachalam and general secretary B Ravi Naik, has appealed to the government to address the professional challenges encountered by officers of Mandal Education Department-1.

During a State executive meeting held on Wednesday, the association discussed key issues concerning MEO-1 officers. They highlighted the lack of self-drawing powers for salary disbursement and urged the government to look into the issues. They reported instances where Regional Joint Directors (RJD) and District Education Officers (DEO) were compelling them to undertake duties not outlined in their job charts, as per the State government directives for MEO-1 and MEO-2 officers.

Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the deteriorating condition of MRC buildings, hindering officers’ ability to carry out their duties effectively.