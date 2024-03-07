Palnadu Sahasralinga is oldest ever: Archaeologist

VIJAYAWADA : Archaeologist and Pleach India Foundation CEO E Sivanagireddy underscored the historical reverence of 4th century CE Sahasralinga, 1,000 Sivalingas carved on a limestone sculpture, lying on the premises of Kapoteswara temple at Chejerla village in Nekarikallu mandal in Palnadu district.

Sivanagireddy said the sculpture in Chejerla precedes the so-called 7th century CE Sahasralinga located in the Parasurameswara temple at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, which is considered as the earliest one in the country by art historians. As part of his research on Sahasralingas in Telugu states, Sivanagireddy recently visited Palnadu and observed the Shasralinga carved on a 6-ft high limestone. According to him, 1,000 miniature Sivalingas were carved in 25 tiers with 40 lingas in each tier totalling to 1,001 lingas, including the main one on which these are delineated.

“Based on the iconography of the main and miniature lingas, and the limestone as medium, the Sahasralinga is datable to the 4th century CE and corresponds to the rule of the Anandagotrins from Chejerla,” he added.