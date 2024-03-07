PM to launch two major projects worth Rs 200 crore in AP

VISAKHAPATNAMA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will virtually launch two major projects worth Rs 200 crore, including development of Simhachalam temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) and Araku-Lambasingi circuit works under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

The Union Ministry of Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD schemes has been providing financial assistance to States and Union Territories for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country.

Focusing on providing better facilities to pilgrims, Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Simhachalam will get a facelift worth `54.04 crore under the PRASAD scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, Tourism assistant engineer Madanmohan informed that as part the scheme, construction of G-5 choultry near the temple Pushkarini and a new parking facility near the second tollgate will be taken up.

“The temple will also get a new queue complex, a shopping complex, an information centre, bus stops, function halls, a yagasala on the temple premises, an open amphitheatre, dressing rooms, pathways, and viewpoints. Tenders for these works have already been finalised and the works will commence immediately. It is expected that new facilities will be thrown open to public in the next 24 months,” he said.

Revealing that the old choultry, will be replaced, he said, “Agama Pathasala, which was built in 1936, will be shifted to a new building. At new ghat road, a bus stop and a restaurant will be constructed.”